Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lowered by Analyst

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $29.57 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $752.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

