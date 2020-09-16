Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBCP. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

BBCP stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 475,566 shares during the period. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 24.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $25,106.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 891,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $35,816. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.