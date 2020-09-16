Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Decreased by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. TD Securities raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of HBM opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

