Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RRC. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.87.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.81. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 222,076 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 394,539 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 722,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 194,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Range Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,141,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 1,527,246 shares during the period.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.