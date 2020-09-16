Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RH. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Restoration Hardware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.38.

RH opened at $374.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.58. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $410.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.92.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

