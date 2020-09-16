Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $20.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

RRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $3,036,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,235,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,748 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 2,833,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after buying an additional 858,605 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 810,465 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $7,189,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 491,930 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

