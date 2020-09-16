Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

