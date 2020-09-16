Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $32.64 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($2.01). On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

