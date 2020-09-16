Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VERX. BofA Securities started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $22.75 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02.

In other news, Director Terrence Kyle sold 56,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $997,039.16. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 160,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $2,859,583.94.

About Repare Therapeutics

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.