Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ITUS Corporation’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANIX)

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ITUS in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for ITUS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get ITUS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

ANIX stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. ITUS has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

In other ITUS news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $59,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,020,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,278.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ITUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.