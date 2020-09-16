Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MEI Pharma Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MEI Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.18 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 40.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 551.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $6,426,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

