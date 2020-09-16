Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.77.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,627,000 after acquiring an additional 109,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,708,000 after acquiring an additional 233,426 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

