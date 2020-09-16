ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ResMed were worth $22,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $1,152,074.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,222,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,364 shares of company stock worth $4,197,067. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.43. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,271. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.00. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

