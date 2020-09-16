Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Reunion Gold shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 24,900 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD)

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds an option to acquire interest in six gold projects in French Guiana and Guyana. Reunion Gold Corporation has a strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to explore for, develop, and mine various mineral projects in the Guiana Shield, including Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and the north and northeast regions of Brazil.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.