Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rev Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rev Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

REVG opened at $7.77 on Monday. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Rev Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Rev Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,142,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 834,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Rev Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

