Richard Burns Buys 20,000 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) Stock

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) insider Richard Burns acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £50,200 ($65,595.19).

LON ASEI opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.14. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 427.84 ($5.59). The company has a market cap of $126.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

Get Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s dividend payout ratio is -16.61%.

About Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.