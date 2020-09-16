Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

MUX opened at $1.19 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 135.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 132,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 74.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 403,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 171,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 140.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 463,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

