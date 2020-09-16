RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.16. RTG Mining shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 million and a P/E ratio of -8.81.

In other RTG Mining news, insider Richard Charles Hains bought 16,760,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$901,717.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,990,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,990,091.59.

About RTG Mining (TSE:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

