RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €37.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €37.50 ($44.12) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

RWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.07 ($40.08).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €31.43 ($36.98) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.50. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

