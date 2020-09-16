SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SALRF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

