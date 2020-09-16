Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $185.00. The stock had previously closed at $149.97, but opened at $170.40. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Seattle Genetics shares last traded at $163.95, with a volume of 2,096 shares changing hands.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.37.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $4,984,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,524 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,483 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -115.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.