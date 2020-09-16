Short Interest in Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Decreases By 41.9%

Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 1,603,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,309.0 days.

AKRTF stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Get Aker Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKRTF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Aker Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

About Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; offshore wind farm planning, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services; and riser solutions for water depth and environmental conditions.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.