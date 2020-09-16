Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Increases By 63.4%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.86 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. On average, analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 17.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 152,378 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 78.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.