Short Interest in Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Expands By 42.5%

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Broadway Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

BYFC opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

