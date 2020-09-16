Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Drops By 40.0%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 485.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACG opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

