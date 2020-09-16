Short Interest in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Drops By 35.1%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CTBI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $539.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,399,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,816,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 126.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

