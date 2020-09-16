Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rises By 60.7%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,100 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the August 15th total of 468,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $2,743,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $4,417,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

CRIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CRIS opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.21. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

