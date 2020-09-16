Short Interest in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) Rises By 32.4%

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DMPI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 941,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,414. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.85. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

