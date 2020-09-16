Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Expands By 57.6%

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 243,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.96% of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

