Short Interest in Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Decreases By 33.7%

Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,500 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 479.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS TNTFF opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73.

Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme Company Profile

