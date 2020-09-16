Short Interest in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Decreases By 19.8%

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,058. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

