Short Interest in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Decreases By 26.0%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $536.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -122.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

