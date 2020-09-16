Short Interest in Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Grows By 62.7%

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMMVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V alerts:

Shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.