Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, September 18th

Shares of Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, September 18th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 17th.

SVBL opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.