Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, September 18th

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, September 18th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of SVBL opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.48. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

