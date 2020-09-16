Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Silver Bull Resources Inc (TSE:SVB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.11. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 60,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $31.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

