Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.50 ($92.35).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €78.05 ($91.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.97. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a fifty-two week high of €100.00 ($117.65). The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

