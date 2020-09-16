Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,358 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $22,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,289.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,725 shares of company stock worth $8,612,455 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.73.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

