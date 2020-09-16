SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Shares Down 16%

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL)’s share price was down 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 511,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 300,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $814,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

