Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

NYSE SWN opened at $2.40 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 731,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

