Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Receives $35.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,058. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 million.

In other Sprout Social news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,650,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $1,049,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,777,575 shares of company stock valued at $104,203,695 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.