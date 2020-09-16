SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.21.

Shares of TMO opened at $435.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $441.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.