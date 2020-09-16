SVB Leerink Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $88.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GILD. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

