SVB Leerink Lowers Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Price Target to $1.50

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 89.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 240,759 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 438,901 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 507.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

