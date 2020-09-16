SVB Leerink Weighs in on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.40). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

ITCI opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.68. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 527,274 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 96.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

