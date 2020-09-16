Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,963 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $23,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.04. 117,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,049. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

