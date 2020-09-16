Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 105,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TAOP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,988. Taoping has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taoping stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) by 147.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,688 shares during the period. Taoping accounts for 0.5% of Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Symmetry Peak Management LLC owned 1.09% of Taoping worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

