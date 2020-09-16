TD Securities Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $2.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.29.

Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,288. The company has a market capitalization of $228.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.71. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

