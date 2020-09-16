Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Short Interest Up 41.0% in August

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:TCCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,471. The company has a market cap of $6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.91. Technical Communications has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Technical Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

