TFF Pharmaceuticals’ (TFFP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. 2,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,105. The stock has a market cap of $325.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

